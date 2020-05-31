PS5 Unveiling; Sony Invites You to the Future of Gaming

There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, and lots more gaming taking place too. Gamers the world over have been pondering whether the PS5 might be delayed; something Sony themselves were quick to quash as they gave assurances the PS5 would be released in time for holiday season 2020. Up until now you’d be forgiven for taking that with a pinch of salt.

on 30th May Sony released more details on their upcoming unveiling event, which is due to take place on June 4th 2020. This was accompanied by a video, splash page etc. and they are promising to show us a lot at a short event they are calling ‘the future of gaming’.

When and where is the PS5 event?

The event will take place on 4th June at 1:00pm (PDT) – that’s 9:00pm in the U.K. You will be able to watch it via Sony’s own website, YouTube or Twitch.

The event itself will be an hour long and promises to share details on the initial game lineup, although the teaser email/splash page does also mention a few other details.

Image Credit Sony

So we have a confirmed date, time will tell if the event will be worth the wait.